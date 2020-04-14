Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi Announce COVID-19 Benefit TV Show

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are among the Garden State residents who will take part in Jersey 4 Jersey, a benefit for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund that will take place April 22 at 7PM ET.

Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Ripa, Halsey, SZA, Charlie Puth and Saquon Barkley are also involved in the program, which will be broadcast nationally on Apple Music, Apple TV and SiriusXM's E Street Radio. (It will also air on many New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia radio and television stations.)

There are no details on whether the musicians will perform or just speak in support of the organization, which is fighting the medical, social and economic impact of coronavirus in the state.

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another," New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy said. "That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

Similarly, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform from their homes in support of the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms, which will be broadcast on Cleveland's Fox 8 WJW tomorrow at 7PM ET, will also include performances by Michael Stanley and Ben Folds with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra. Alice Cooper, Jason Mraz, Eric Nolan of the O'Jays and Maddie Finn are among those who will either perform or offer messages of support.

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund was set up to raise money for nonprofits that help people who are at the greatest risk from coronavirus, including seniors, homeless people, those without health insurance and people who work in the healthcare and service industries.