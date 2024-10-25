Watch Bruce Springsteen Call Donald Trump an ‘American Tyrant’

Bruce Springsteen isn’t holding back as election day approaches, calling Presidential candidate Donald Trump an “American tyrant” in waiting as he supports rival Kamala Harris.

Springsteen introduced himself and then listed his reasons while speaking before 20,000 people at the James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, Georgia, during the largest Harris event to date: “I’m Bruce Springsteen and I’m here today to support Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president of the United States and to oppose – to oppose – Donald Trump and J.D. Vance,” he said as he took the stage, as seen in the video below.

READ MORE: Watch Courteney Cox Recreate Her 'Dancing in the Dark' Moves

“Now here’s why: I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guard our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for womens’ right to choose – and who wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens,” he said.

For Springsteen, “there is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles dear – Kamala Harris. She’s running to be the 47th President of the United States. Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant. He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American.”

Kamala Harris’ Favorite Curse Word Also Draws Support

Springsteen urged “all of you who believe in the American way to join me.” He then performed “Land of Hope and Dreams,” a live staple long before a studio version arrived on 2012's Wrecking Ball.

The rally also featured actor Samuel L. Jackson and movie directors Spike Lee and Tyler Perry. Jackson directly referenced Harris’ recent revelation that she regularly uses the word “mother–––er.”

“Do not wait until election day to show your support – you can vote early,” Jackson said. “We’ve heard her favorite curse word is a favorite of mine too. That’s the kind of president I can stand behind.”

Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Georgia Rally Comments

Bruce Springsteen Albums Ranked From scrappy Dylan disciple to one of the leading singer-songwriters of his generation, the Boss' catalog includes both big and small statements of purpose. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Why Bruce Springsteen Called Killers Collaboration ‘Cathartic’