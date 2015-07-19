1

Why settle for just one track to cap our list of the Top 10 Brian May Queen Songs when "We Will Rock You" comes in two very different versions? The first is the foot-stomping, hand-clapping and chart-topping anthem that's usually paired with Freddie Mercury's "We Are the Champions." The second is a more conventional stage-bound hard rocker, drenched in May's guitar. It's this version that opened many Queen concerts in the late '70s. But either one definitively seals May's legend.