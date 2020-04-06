Listen to a Snippet of New Charity Single Featuring Brian May

Queen guitarist Brian May appears on a new charity single titled "Get Up," which aims to boost mental-health initiatives during the global coronavirus lockdown.

You can watch a snippet of the upcoming video from pop-rockers Kings Daughters, which features May and others dancing along to the track. May co-wrote, produced and played guitar on the song. The Kings Daughters lineup includes former X Factor hopeful Talia Dean.

"We're launching this to the world not only as a kind of dance craze, but also a powerful tonic for people who really are paralyzed with fear, depression or anxiety right now. Being a depressive myself, I definitely relate!" May said in an official statement. "I think kids and adults of all ages will feel the force of optimism and gratitude in this record when they sing and dance along to 'Get Up' from isolation, wherever they may be. The song will unite the world in hope for a better future."

Ten percent of proceeds from "Get Up" go to MIND, which aims to help those at home with their mental well-being.

Queen joined the rest of the music industry in pushing back shows in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Their May 26 appearance at AccorHotels Arena in Paris had to be rescheduled after the French government banned indoor events with a capacity of more than 5,000 fans through May 31.

No other Queen + Adam Lambert shows have been impacted so far. Kings Daughters are completing their debut album in isolation.

