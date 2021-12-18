Brian May has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The guitarist confirmed the news in a post made to Instagram, where he encouraged his followers to keep safe during the ongoing pandemic and noted that he would share more specific details later.

"The shocking day finally came for me," May wrote, along with a photo of his positive test results. "The dreaded double red line. And yes - definitely NO sympathy please - it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas."

A resident of London, May has been an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the pandemic over the last year, stating in an interview with The Independent last August that "at every point he did too little, too late." Nearly 150,000 people have died from the virus in the U.K over the course of the pandemic.

"Hundreds, if not thousands of our relatives died because of bad advice and because of the bad decisions that Boris made with [former British Health Secretary, Matt] Hancock and those other people," May said. "If [Mr Johnson] had taken the precautions of shutting down the borders a year earlier, we wouldn’t have been in the situation we were. And the fact that he’s willing to trade lives quite openly for economic gain, I find horrific… completely unacceptable."