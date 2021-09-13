Brian May Duets With Younger Self in ‘Back to the Light’ Video

Queen guitarist Brian May released a new video to accompany his 1992 single “Back to the Light,” the title track of his recently reissued debut solo album from that year.

In the clip, the present-day May is seen attending a Brian May Band concert in London, then taking the stage to appear alongside his younger self. The older footage was taken from a live video released in 1993. “I feel kind of affectionate looking back," May said in a statement. "Looking back at me 30 years ago, a young man with no idea of the incredible journey that was still to come."

The video appears to hit the right note with YouTube viewers, one of whom commented: “I was skeptical, but … once it got going I actually got a little choked up. I think when you consider that the song was written at a time when Brian was very depressed, watching an older Brian who has come through the other side onstage with his younger self is super-poignant.” Others said, “Wonderful and emotional … what an incredible journey” and “You choked me with tears … listening to this again but this time with you ‘then and now.'”

You can watch the video below.

In a recent interview with UCR, May recalled how he felt his life was falling apart as he began to work on Back to the Light. Along with a series of personal issues, he was continuing to work with Queen while knowing that Freddie Mercury didn’t have long to live.

May noted how he had played some of his solo material to the ailing singer: “I said, ‘Do you want to sing it?’ He said, ‘No, I think you sing it beautifully, darling!’ He told me, ‘You should get on with it.’ Then I had this very strange conversation with him … he said, ‘Look, I know we’re in this difficult situation. We don’t know how long I’m going to be here. … You don’t want to put this track out, because it feels distasteful, because you feel like maybe you’re abandoning me or something.’ He said, ‘Don’t worry about it. I’m fine. What will happen, will happen. We’re carrying on as normal, creating, and you should be starting on your solo career. Because you’re going to probably need to do that.’”