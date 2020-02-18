Bret Michaels Is Selling His Tour Bus for $170,000

The bus that Bret Michaels has used on his most recent tours can be yours for $169,995.

According to the listing at RV Trader, Michaels is off-loading the 45-foot 2014 Entegra Aspire because he's having another one built in advance of Poison's summer tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett. The bus has logged 111,165 miles.

Inside you'll find a bedroom with a king-size sleep number bed, two bathrooms (one in the front and another in the rear that has a shower), a full kitchen with a pull-out counter and a refrigerator with an ice maker, washer and dryer, propane fireplace, heated floors, sectional sofa, closet and cargo space, new carpet, electric grill, five televisions including one that's part of an exterior entertainment center, electric shades, four slide-outs, home theater sound system, keyless entry with a touch pad and a GPS system with an in-motion satellite.

On the technical side, it features a 450-horsepower Cummins diesel engine, automatic hydraulic leveling, Smart Wheel steering, an active suspension system that "drives like a dream" and a 10K Onan generator that has recently been serviced and "has never let Michaels down." Check out pictures below.

Whoever purchases the bus will also receive two tickets to a tour stop of their choosing, where they'll have a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with him. The tour begins June 23 in Kansas City's City's Kauffman Stadium and will run all the way through Sept. 5, when it wraps up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. You can see all the dates here.