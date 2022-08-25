Bret Michaels: Talk of New Poison Material Could End in Violence

Bret Michaels says discussions about a new Poison album wouldn't end well.

As a result, he doesn’t think they’ll ever make another one – though Michaels is talking up the chances of writing and recording a song featuring the spirit of their biggest hits.

“I know I could get outvoted on this,” Michaels told the Arizona Republic in a light-hearted interview, “but I said, ‘Guys, I beg you. Let’s just write a straight-up rock song’ – a ‘Nothin’ But a Good Time,’ but modern, ‘Talk Dirty to Me.’ A great guitar riff, good lyrics, a hook in the chorus – just something that’s fun for us to write. And who knows? Maybe it could be a modern-day ‘You Shook Me All Night Long.’”

Michaels can't imagine that they’d get much further than a single song. “You give us a whole album, you’ll get the best prize fight you've ever seen,” he joked. He added that Poison gets along these days, but there’s always a very small chance of physical violence.

“It’s like, ‘What’d you say? Oh yeah?’ – and the next thing you know, it’s a bar fight on the tour bus or backstage,” Michaels added. “Then the next day we’re playing on stage together and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry I knocked your tooth out.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m sorry I hit you in the gut.’”

He went on to joke that it was perhaps one of the attractions of seeing the band live. “I think half the time, people who come to Poison, they’re like, ‘Wait, good tunes I can sing along to, good pyro and occasionally a prize fight? You get your money's worth.’”

Poison is opening the Stadium Tour for Motley Crue and Def Leppard with Joan Jett.

Michaels has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, including a brain hemorrhage, diabetes and cancer, but remains serious about giving his all. “I charge out there like it’s my first show, possibly my last show. That’s really how I feel,” he said. “And due to some of my medical history, I laugh about it, but I treat it like this could be it. So I’m gonna go out there and leave it all on the stage.”

