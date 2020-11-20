Bret Michaels Lists Arizona ‘Resort Home’ for $3.3 Million

Bret Michaels has placed his “Cabo style resort home” in Scottsdale, Ariz. on the market for $3.299 million.

Described in its official listing as “a comfortable sprawling playground with always something to do,” the five bedroom, seven bathroom home features a wide array of amenities.

A large foyer welcomes you to the southwestern-style estate, with ample natural light pouring through its many windows. The living room features a built-in wine bar, located close to the wood burning fireplace.

The nearby kitchen offers an abundance of counter space, with stainless steel appliances and an oversized center island.

The home features wood-beamed ceilings throughout, while adobe tiles line the floors of the entertaining areas, with carpet in each of the bedrooms.

"If the walls could talk, they'd be recounting for days the stories of the parties, good times and stars who've worked and played here," remarked real estate agent Bob Nathan in a conversation with People.

Other highlights of the home include a game room, library, recording studio and gym with sauna. Still, as lavish as the indoors may be, the outside is even more impressive.

A personal basketball court, sand volleyball court and private dirtbike trail are located on the property, which spans five acres of land. Younger guests can enjoy a custom playground built in the backyard. Meanwhile, the oasis pool comes with a waterslide, hot tub and waterfall.

See pictures of Michaels' Scottsdale property in the gallery below.

Observant fans may recognize the home from its many television appearances. The house has been featured on TV shows such as MTV Cribs, The Big Interview with Dan Rather, and Rock n Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar.

The home is also available to purchase fully furnished, though Michaels will be taking his artwork, collectibles and rock memorabilia out of the house.

Best known as the frontman of Poison, Michaels has enjoyed success behind such massive hits as “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” “Unskinny Bop” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.” The singer's first memoir, titled Auto-Scrap-Ography Vol. 1, came out in May.