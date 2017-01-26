Brad Whitford Has No Idea Why Aerosmith Are Doing a Farewell Tour

There are any number of questions that go along with Aerosmith's decision to name their upcoming tour Aero-Vederci Baby, and it sounds like guitarist Brad Whitford doesn't have many of the answers.

"Oh gosh, I’m not really sure," said Whitford when asked by NME why they "chose now to end the band." Saying he thinks it was "a general business decision, between the promoters to the management to the band," Whitford added, "I don’t actually feel like we’re gonna be shutting the whole thing down at the end of it. ... I think there’s a lot more life in the band. But I guess you’ve got to start somewhere. So we’re just starting to put the farewell label on things."

As far as Whitford's concerned, it remains "a very good question" whether Aerosmith will manage to get back to the studio and put out new music — although he says he thinks they've got some sessions booked in February.

"We’ll have a better idea of it all, when we get together and do that – of whether we’re gonna record any new music. I know we would like to," he continued. "And I know that we probably have quite a bit of music that we’re sitting on. Whether we actually follow through on that, how much we’re gonna do, whether it would be a couple of songs or more, is yet to be seen, but it sure would be fun!"

Although as Whitford notes, it's "been a while" since the band made any new music, there's certainly no shortage of solo activity between Aerosmith's various members. It's just a matter of "organically" fitting those creative pieces back together, which is something he admits remains very much up in the air.

"I think we’ve squeezed so much out of rock 'n' roll over the last 50 years," he said when asked if the band had anything left to say musically. "It’s hard to say."