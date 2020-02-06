Bon Jovi Wants Fans to Sing New Track ‘Limitless’

Bon Jovi will be releasing a single, "Limitless," later this month, but they want to hear their fans sing along with it before it's even available.

The band is asking people to go to SingBonJovi.com with their mobile devices, where they can record themselves performing the song -- lyrics are provided -- against an instrumental track. "Since no one has heard the full song yet, a press release says, "users will have to bring their own creativity to sing the lyrics how they think they should sound."

Posting the video to Instagram Stories with the hashtag #SingBonJoviContest automatically enters the recording into a contest, with the best versions shared on the band's Instagram feed. The winner -- which the band will determine and announce when they release the whole single -- will get to sing "Limitless" on stage with Bon Jovi during their upcoming summer tour with Bryan Adams.

"Limitless" will appear on their next album 2020, whose release date has not yet been revealed. The title and its contents were inspired by today's headlines. “It’s an election year, so why not?” Jon Bon Jovi said in August 2019. “I couldn’t do any worse. ... This House Is Not for Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us. Now I have clear vision moving forward.”

He added that it's a "socially conscious record. There’s a song about veterans with PTSD; there’s a song about the shootings in Ohio and Texas. They’re songs about heavy matters – heavy subject matter.”

Last November, Bon Jovi released "Unbroken" on the soundtrack to the documentary To Be of Service, which is about how service dogs can assist soldiers who have PTSD. Proceeds benefit the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.