Chicago residents fought off coronavirus-mandated isolation by singing "Livin' on a Prayer" from their windows and porches tonight, and Jon Bon Jovi was with them in spirit.

With the state of Illinois under a stay-at-home order in an effort to curb the spread of the potentially deadly virus, 8,300 Facebook users in the windy city pledged to attend the socially distant 7:00 PM event. Another 11,000 listed themselves as "interested." Earlier in the day, Bon Jovi's frontman sent his support via Instagram.

"Hey Chicago, I heard that you guys are about to open up your windows and scream and shout to 'Livin' on a Prayer,'" he said. "I want you to know that I'm just warming up getting ready to sing along with you. In these trying times, I am with you with all of my heart and my soul, sending my love to everybody in Chicago and across America. Sing it out, baby. We're all going to come through this together. Be strong, I love you."

Twitter posts featuring videos of various Chicagoans belting out the band's chart-topping 1986 hit can be seen below.

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi's longtime bandmate David Bryan revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, and is in the middle of a two-week quarantine.

"I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day," the keyboardist reported on social media. "Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American!"