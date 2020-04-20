Bon Jovi Cancel 2020 Tour to Help Fans Get Refunds

Bon Jovi have canceled the tour in support of their new album 2020. The band had earlier said the run was going to be "at least postponed" due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's now canceled the tour outright so money that fans had spent on concert tickets can now be used for more pressing needs.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer," the band said in a statement. "Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

Many fans have had difficulty getting their money back from companies like Ticketmaster and StubHub since the outbreak, due to wording in their policies that offer refunds only if shows are canceled, not postponed.

Bon Jovi had planned to tour with Bryan Adams, beginning a month after the originally scheduled May 15 release date for 2020. But Jon Bon Jovi told Howard Stern last week that the pandemic is postponing the LP's arrival to some date in the future so he can include a new song he wrote about COVID-19 called "Do What You Can." Bon Jovi performed a verse and chorus of the song in March and asked fans to submit their own ideas on social media.

“These are trying times we’re going through - uncharted territory, the great unknown," he said. "But one thing is for sure – we’re gonna make it through. ... I did what I do best, which is to sit down with my guitar and try to put something into words for you, to brighten up your day. Here’s my idea: We write this one together.”

Jon Bon Jovi will premiere the full version of "Do What You Can" on Wednesday during the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The event will also feature Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart and other famous New Jersey residents, and will be broadcast nationally on Apple Music, Apple TV and SiriusXM's E Street Radio.