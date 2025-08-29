Hear Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen Team Up on ‘Hollow Man’

Bon Jovi has released two new songs today, and one of them features Bruce Springsteen.

You can hear both tracks below.

"Hollow Man" is the Springsteen collaboration, with the "Born to Run" singer contributing harmonica and hushed vocals to the stately acoustic guitar-based track.

"Red, White & Jersey" is a brand new song, with Jon Bon Jovi sharing a nostalgic look back at his beloved home state over a peppy, keyboard-dominated backdrop.

Both songs come from Bon Jovi's newly announced Forever (Legendary Edition), which finds the band teaming up with 13 different musicians for new duet versions of all the songs from their 2024 album Forever.

In a statement announcing the new record, Jon Bon Jovi explained that he went back to work on the songs since he is still unable to tour due to his recent vocal cord issues. “The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit," he declared. "A collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends."

Earlier this year Bon Jovi said he wasn't giving up on the prospect of returning to the stage full-time: "My focus moving forward is on the re-release of Forever, and God willing, getting back out on the road and running that project through its life."

Forever (Legendary Edition), which also features Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Jelly Roll and Jason Isbell, arrives on Oct. 24.

Hear Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Hollow Man'

Hear Bon Jovi Perform 'Red, White and Jersey'