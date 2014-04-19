Top 10 Bob Rock-Produced Albums

4

Metallica fans who hate Load simply because it wasn’t the Black Album 2.0 are even sillier than the fans who hate … And Justice for All because it tried to be Master of Puppets 2.0. Fact is, Rock’s second production job for Metallica contains some of the most satisfying deviations from safe metallic ground of their career. Blame the band for some of the questionable career decisions that followed, but not Rock.