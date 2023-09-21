Blink-182 Unveils Two New Songs From Upcoming ‘One More Time’ LP

Blink-182 has unveiled two new songs from One More Time ... , their first album with singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge in more than a decade.

The title track tackles some of the most major events in the band's history, such as Travis Barker's 2008 plane crash and Mark Hoppus' more recent battle with cancer. The band had previously announced that they would release this song today, but they also surprised fans by sharing a second track titled "More Than You Know." You can hear both songs below.

"'One More Time' is kind of written about, Why does it take these catastrophes like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick for our band to get back together?” Barker ponders in a video promoting the new album.

You can watch that video below.

One More Time .., which will arrive on Oct. 20, marks the first new album since DeLonge rejoined the pop-punk trio in 2022, reuniting their classic lineup.

When Did Tom DeLonge Rejoin Blink-182?

His return was marked with the release of “Edging,” the first new single from Blink-182 to feature DeLonge in over a decade. The group also announced a massive world tour running through 2023 and 2024.

Watch Blink-182's 'One More Time' Video



How Long Has It Been Since Blink-182’s Last Album?

Blink-182 released two albums during DeLonge’s absence from the group: California (2016) and Nine (2019). Matt Skiba from the band Alkaline Trio replaced DeLonge during this period.

While both LPs were positively received, neither could match the lofty commercial heights of the band’s work with DeLonge, though the 2016 single “Up All Night” did hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart.

READ MORE: Blink-182 Announces Reunion and World Tour

In an open letter posted to social media after his return, DeLonge thanked Skiba for his tenure in Blink-182. “To be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day,” it read in part.

Hear Blink-182's 'More Than You Know'

Blink 182, 'One More Time ... ' Track Listing

1. "Anthem Part 3"

2. "Dance With Me"

3. "Fell in Love"

4. "Terrified"

5. "One More Time"

6. "More Than You Know"

7. "Turn This Off!"

8. "When We Were Young"

9. "Edging"

10. "You Don't Know What You've Got"

11. "Blink Wave"

12. "Bad News"

13. "Hurt (Interlude)"

14. "Turpentine"

15. "Fuck Face"

16. "Other Side"

17. "Childhood"