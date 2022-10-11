Blink-182 Announces Reunion, World Tour and New Album
Blink-182 has announced an extensive 2023-24 global tour and also shared the news that a new album is on the way.
Founding member Tom DeLonge has returned to the lineup, which also includes Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. The band will release a new single, "Edging," on Friday. You can see a complete list of Blink-182's tour dates below.
This will be the first time Blink-182 has performed with all three classic-lineup members since 2015 when DeLonge left the group for a second time. "I just want to go out and play Blink songs," Hoppus told Rolling Stone at the time. "I want to go out and play the songs that we've been spending the last 20 years of our lives writing. That's what Travis and I want to do. If Tom doesn't want to do that, which obviously he doesn't, that's OK." Blink-182 announced an indefinite hiatus in 2005, with each of the members pursuing solo endeavors. They reconvened in 2009. Following DeLonge's second departure, guitarist and singer Matt Skiba from Alkaline Trio stepped in, eventually becoming an official member of the band.
DeLonge maintained that he anticipated rejoining at some point. "People ask me every single day, 'Go back, go back, go back,'" he told Billboard in 2016. "And I tell people I haven't forgotten anything and I'm grateful for that band and for those guys in my life. And I think about that band every single day of my life — sometimes multiple times a day. ... We just need time apart because we all want different things at this time."
In 2021, Hoppus revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer. Later that same year, he announced he was "cancer-free." In 2022, he said that DeLonge and Barker had come to visit him at home before he began chemotherapy. "It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," Hoppus told People.
"It's actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room. Everybody's in a really great place right now."
Blink-182 World Tour 2023-24
Mar. 11, 2023 - Tijuana, MX @ Imperial GNP
Mar.14, 2023 - Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos
Mar. 17-19, 2023 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
Mar. 17-19, 2023 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
Mar. 21-22, 2023 - Asuncion, Paraguay @ TBA
Mar. 23-26, 2023 - Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic
Mar. 24-26, 2023 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil
Mar. 28, 2023 - Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
Apr. 1-2, 2023 - Monterrey, MX @ TBA
May 4, 2023 - St. Paul, MN Xcel @ Energy Center
May 6, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 9, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 12, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
May 16, 2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
May 19, 2023 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 20, 2023 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
May 21, 2023 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
May 23, 2023 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
May 24, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 26, 2023 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
May 27, 2023 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 14, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
June 16, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc Of California Stadium
June 20, 2023 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
June 22, 2023 - San Jose, CA @ Sap Center
June 23, 2023 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 25, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 27, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 29, 2023 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 30, 2023 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
July 3, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 5, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 7, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
July 8, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 10, 2023 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 11, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Fla Live Arena
July 13, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 14, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 16, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 2, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro
Sept. 4, 2023 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
Sept. 5, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3arena
Sept. 8, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
Sept. 9, 2023 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
Sept. 12, 2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Sept. 13, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
Sept. 14, 2023 - Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
Sept. 16, 2023 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-benz Arena
Sept. 17, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Sept. 19, 2023 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Sept. 20, 2023 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
Oct. 2, 2023 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
Oct. 3, 2023 - Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre
Oct. 4, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 6, 2023 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
Oct. 8, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Oct. 9, 2023 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Oct. 11, 2023 - London, UK @ The O2
Oct. 14, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
Oct. 15, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ AA Arena
Oct. 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
Feb. 9, 2024 - Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena
Feb. 11, 2024 - Adelaide, South Australia @ Entertainment Centre
Feb. 13, 2024 - Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena
Feb. 16, 2024 - Sydney, New South Wales @ Qudos Bank Arena
Feb. 19, 2024 - Brisbane, Queensland @ Entertainment Centre
Feb. 23, 2024 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
Feb. 26, 2024 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena