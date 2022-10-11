Blink-182 Announces Reunion, World Tour and New Album

Blink-182 has announced an extensive 2023-24 global tour and also shared the news that a new album is on the way.

Founding member Tom DeLonge has returned to the lineup, which also includes Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. The band will release a new single, "Edging," on Friday. You can see a complete list of Blink-182's tour dates below.

This will be the first time Blink-182 has performed with all three classic-lineup members since 2015 when DeLonge left the group for a second time. "I just want to go out and play Blink songs," Hoppus told Rolling Stone at the time. "I want to go out and play the songs that we've been spending the last 20 years of our lives writing. That's what Travis and I want to do. If Tom doesn't want to do that, which obviously he doesn't, that's OK." Blink-182 announced an indefinite hiatus in 2005, with each of the members pursuing solo endeavors. They reconvened in 2009. Following DeLonge's second departure, guitarist and singer Matt Skiba from Alkaline Trio stepped in, eventually becoming an official member of the band.

DeLonge maintained that he anticipated rejoining at some point. "People ask me every single day, 'Go back, go back, go back,'" he told Billboard in 2016. "And I tell people I haven't forgotten anything and I'm grateful for that band and for those guys in my life. And I think about that band every single day of my life — sometimes multiple times a day. ... We just need time apart because we all want different things at this time."

In 2021, Hoppus revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer. Later that same year, he announced he was "cancer-free." In 2022, he said that DeLonge and Barker had come to visit him at home before he began chemotherapy. "It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," Hoppus told People.

"It's actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room. Everybody's in a really great place right now."

Blink-182 World Tour 2023-24

Mar. 11, 2023 - Tijuana, MX @ Imperial GNP

Mar.14, 2023 - Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos

Mar. 17-19, 2023 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Mar. 17-19, 2023 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

Mar. 21-22, 2023 - Asuncion, Paraguay @ TBA

Mar. 23-26, 2023 - Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

Mar. 24-26, 2023 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil

Mar. 28, 2023 - Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

Apr. 1-2, 2023 - Monterrey, MX @ TBA

May 4, 2023 - St. Paul, MN Xcel @ Energy Center

May 6, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 9, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 12, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

May 16, 2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 19, 2023 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 20, 2023 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

May 21, 2023 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

May 23, 2023 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

May 24, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

May 26, 2023 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

May 27, 2023 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 14, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

June 16, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc Of California Stadium

June 20, 2023 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

June 22, 2023 - San Jose, CA @ Sap Center

June 23, 2023 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 25, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 27, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 29, 2023 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 30, 2023 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

July 3, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 5, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 7, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 8, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 10, 2023 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 11, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Fla Live Arena

July 13, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 14, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 16, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 2, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro

Sept. 4, 2023 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

Sept. 5, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3arena

Sept. 8, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 9, 2023 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 12, 2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Sept. 13, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Sept. 14, 2023 - Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

Sept. 16, 2023 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-benz Arena

Sept. 17, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 19, 2023 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Sept. 20, 2023 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Oct. 2, 2023 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Oct. 3, 2023 - Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre

Oct. 4, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 6, 2023 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Oct. 8, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Oct. 9, 2023 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Oct. 11, 2023 - London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 14, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 15, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ AA Arena

Oct. 21, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

Feb. 9, 2024 - Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena

Feb. 11, 2024 - Adelaide, South Australia @ Entertainment Centre

Feb. 13, 2024 - Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena

Feb. 16, 2024 - Sydney, New South Wales @ Qudos Bank Arena

Feb. 19, 2024 - Brisbane, Queensland @ Entertainment Centre

Feb. 23, 2024 - Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

Feb. 26, 2024 - Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena