Live albums have historically not been Black Sabbath's strong suit.

There are several probable explanations for this. Rampant drug use, lack of foresight, intraband strife and frequent lineup changes all compounded to hamper the group's progress and make it difficult to maintain any sense of stability. It's one of the great tragedies of Black Sabbath that their first and most substantial tenure with Ozzy Osbourne has no official live album to show for it, save for the unsanctioned Live at Last, which the group wouldn't officially sign off on until decades later — and even then, they deserved better.

When Ronnie James Dio entered the fold, Black Sabbath got a new lease on life and eventually set about preparing their first proper live album. But the new lineup had no sooner found its footing with a pair of killer back-to-back studio LPs than the contentious Live Evil hastened Dio's departure.

Frequent personnel changes and dwindling commercial success plagued Black Sabbath over the next decade and a half, though the time still produced some gems, as you'll see in the following list of Black Sabbath Live Albums Ranked Worst to Best. But it wasn't until Osbourne rejoined the group in the late '90s that they finally got to issue a live album — 1998's double-disc Reunion — that did justice to their most famous lineup.

Several more contemporary and archival live releases would follow over the years, documenting Black Sabbath at various phases of their storied career. Together, they paint a portrait of a band that lived hard, worked hard and played hard. Appropriately, our list of Black Sabbath Live Albums Ranked Worst to Best pulls no punches and conceals no warts.