Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath Farewell Show to Stream Worldwide

Black Sabbath's final show will now be live streamed for fans across the world to watch at home.

The Back to the Beginning concert will take place on July 5 in Birmingham, England and feature the original lineup of the band - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - performing together for the first time since 2005.

Osbourne, Iommi and Butler have toured repeatedly without Ward, most recently on their 2016-2017 The End tour. The upcoming show has been described as Osbourne's last-ever live performance. The singer has been battling a series of health issues in recent years, including a 2020 Parkinson's diagnosis.

They'll be joined by some of rock and metal's biggest names, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, Sammy Hagar and more.

The show is being billed as a celebration, with the openers performing covers of Sabbath and Osbourne songs in addition to their own material. For example, Hagar has said that he will be performing "Flying High Again" from 1981's Diary of a Madman. Due to his health, Osbourne himself is only expected to perform in a limited capacity.

"I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them," the singer explained on a recent episode of his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks (as transcribed by Blabbermouth ). "I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

Live stream tickets for the Back to the Beginning show are on sale for $29.99 now at BacktotheBeginning.com. The show will start Saturday, July 5 at 3:00PM BST (10:00 AM EST.)