Black Crowes Full Reunion Would Have ‘Triggered’ New Fights

Chris and Rich Robinson revealed that one of the first decisions they’d made about reuniting under the Black Crowes name was not to invite any of the other band members back.

The pair said that, despite having resolved many of their differences last year and gone on to tour together, their relationship remained fragile and required cautious management.

“We were both, right off the bat, 'No one from the past in the band,’” guitarist Rich told Mojo in a recent interview (via Music-news.com). “It's still precarious between us – you throw a bunch of that old shit around, entrenched patterns of behavior, and it's just gonna trigger again."

Chris – who previously admitted he’d “said some horrible things” about his brother when the band split in 2015 – revealed that he’d been in therapy for most of the past decade. “It has been unimaginably beneficial in my life,” he reported. “I was hurt and resentful. I was in a failure of a marriage and I was depressed. I needed to find who I was outside of the lead singer of a rock band. I needed a complete dismantling of everything. I wanted to live another dream."

The singer also railed against modern sound systems that limit the amount of volume the group can generate on stage. “These days it's all ear monitors and no sound on stage. Rich has his amps loud and I want that,” he explained. “If you play pro sports, you're gonna get a knee injury some time. I don't care if I fucking lose my hearing. I've been in a fucking rock band my whole life and that's part of the shit.”

Rich offered his own agreement, saying: “They're trying to make the music controllable, which is antithetical to what rock ’n’ roll is.”