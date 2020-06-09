Watch the New Trailer for ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’

Fans are getting their first glimpse of Bill & Ted Face the Music in a new trailer released online.

The sequel finds Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their respective roles as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. The script was penned by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the same writers who helmed the first two Bill & Ted films.

You can see both the trailer and the newly released poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music below.

Winter teased the trailer with a cryptic tweet, hinting that June 9 (6/9) was “Bill & Ted Day,” in reference to a famous joke from the first movie.

The third installment of the trilogy recalls the 1989 original. In Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, the teen rock-star wannabes are visited by a time traveler named Rufus, who explains that humanity lives in harmony and bliss thanks to a song written by the boys’ band, the Wyld Stallyns. Face the Music finds Bill and Ted 30 years later, and they still haven't come up with their world-changing tune.

"Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that," Reeves explained during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song it’s not just the world, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart."

“It’s kind of like A Christmas Carol with Bill and Ted,” Solomon explained to People. “They’re looking at their lives and really kind of rediscovering what they’re about.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music has been a long time in the making, with rumors circulating about the movie for more than a decade. In March 2019, Reeves and Winter confirmed the film was going into production in a video message to fans.