Everything We Know About ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’

The bodacious adventures of Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan are once again gracing the silver screen.

After a 29-year wait, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will return with the third movie of the Bill & Ted trilogy, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

As fans undoubtedly recall, the teen duo was told in the first film that it would create a song that would unite the world. Face the Music finds Bill and Ted all grown up, yet they still haven’t come up with their society-altering hit.

"Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that," Reeves explained during a 2017 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song it’s not just the world, it’s the universe. So, they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart."

As grown men in their 50s, Bill and Ted now have families and jobs. Still, Winter said the juvenile charm of the characters remains.

“For me, the fun of Bill & Ted is the fun of interacting with Keanu and the banter and the way we play with the language and the characters,” the actor explained to People. “And the emotionality and who’s riffing off the emotionality. That’s what’s really fun about those [previous] movies.”

It’s taken more than a decade to bring Bill & Ted Face the Music to the big screen, with rumors about the film circulating for many years. The movie's first trailer was released in June, stirring up even more excitement. Here’s everything we know about the highly anticipated sequel.