Watch Big Star’s First-Ever Lyric Video: Exclusive Premiere

Big Star have released their first-ever lyric video for the song "The Ballad of El Goodo." You can watch the exclusive premiere of the clip below.

The track comes from the band's 1972 debut album, #1 Record.

The video for "The Ballad of El Goodo" coincides with the recent release of the band's first two albums - #1 Record was followed by Radio City in 1974 - on 180-gram vinyl.

Big Star were formed in 1971 by Alex Chilton, the Memphis-based singer-songwriter who had a No. 1 hit in 1967 with "The Letter" with his band the Box Tops. He was just 16 years old when that track was released.

After the Box Tops' 1970 breakup he teamed up with fellow singer-songwriter Chris Bell, drummer Jody Stephens and bassist Andy Hummel in Big Star. The group's first two records didn't sell much at the time, and Bell, who died in a 1978 car accident, left before the second LP.

In 1974, Chilton and Stephens began work on a third album that sat on the shelf for four years. Third, which was later retitled Sister Lovers, became Big Star's final LP before a 2005 reunion record with members of the '90s power-pop band the Posies.

Over the years Big Star's records have grown in stature, and are now considered classic records from the era. The first two albums have influenced power-pop bands through the decades, while Sister Lover's late-night dark and brooding vibe has inspired countless indie rockers over the years. (The Replacements even named a song after Chilton on their 1987 album Pleased to Meet Me.)

Chilton launched a solo career at the end of the '70s that lasted until his death of a heart attack in 2010 at the age of 59. Hummel also died in 2010 at 59 of a heart attack.