Watch Noel Gallagher Hail the Bee Gees in Documentary Clip

Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher pays tribute to the Bee Gees in a new documentary featuring archive material and new interviews.

“I just remember this music being on; it’s like, ‘Who’s this?’” Gallagher says in the preview clip for How Can You Mend a Broken Heart below. “It actually blew my mind. Those early records sound like the Beatles’ early records. It’s the classic ’60s guitar-pop sound, but then it had another thing going on: When you’ve got brothers singing, it’s like an instrument that nobody else can buy.

"You can’t go buy that sound in a shop," Gallagher argues. "You can buy a Fender Stratocaster and put it through a Vox amp and sound like Buddy Holly. You can’t sing like the Bee Gees, because when you’ve got family members singing together. It’s unique.”

How Can You Mend a Broken Heart will air Saturday on HBO and HBO Max, with on-demand and home-video versions to follow.

Director Frank Marshall is a lifelong fan of the band, but has said “it wasn’t until I did my first interview with Barry, almost three years ago, that I began to discover their uncanny creative instincts, their musical gifts, their humor and the brotherhood and family that made them so unique.”

Producer Nigel Sinclair added: “Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb’s talent made an extraordinary impact across five continents over five decades, and their legacy will be felt for generations to come. It is an incredible privilege to be able to bring the Bee Gees’ story to cinemas, where audiences can experience the world these superstars created on the big screen, hopefully providing a welcome escape from the difficult times we are all currently living.”









