Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Remixed Box Set on the Way

The Beatles' classic album Revolver will be the next of the band’s albums to be remixed and released as a boxed set.

According to Variety, “Apple Corps and Universal Music have confirmed that a deluxe celebration of the 1966 release — which, like the Beatle boxes that have preceded it, will include a Giles Martin remix — is in the pipeline for this fall.”

Variety further notes that an official announcement about the project, including release date and details on what material will be included, will likely come in September.

Revolver will follow on the heels of other Beatles classics to be remixed and released as a boxed set. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles (aka The White Album) and Abbey Road have all received such treatment. Last year, 1970’s Let It Be became the latest Fab Four album added to the list.

In 2021, Martin admitted he was looking “to do something really innovative” with Revolver, “as opposed to just a remastering job.”

“There’s no point in just doing this to make money or as a sales thing or because we’d done the others," he continued. "It’s more important that we do it for the right reason.”

Released Aug. 5, 1966 Revolver saw the Beatles once again changing the world of popular music, offering deeper experimentation than anything they’d previously done. Created with producer George Martin (Giles' father) at London's EMI Studios, the LP utilized groundbreaking recording techniques and is regarded as a landmark rock release. “Taxman,” "Eleanor Rigby,” "She Said She Said,” "Good Day Sunshine" and "Got to Get You into My Life” were among the album's many classic tracks.