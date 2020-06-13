Every Beatles U.S. No. 1 Single Ranked

Between August 1963 and May 1970, the Beatles placed nearly 70 singles on the U.S. chart. A handful of tracks — from compilations, BBC sets and the Anthology projects —surfaced on the Hot 100 after their 1970 breakup, but the group's chart legacy mostly spanned less than seven years.

On June 13, 1970, the Beatles reached No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart for the 20th and final time with "The Long and Winding Road," capping one of the most productive periods for any artist of the 20th century.

It all started in January 1964, when "I Want to Hold Your Hand," a song issued in the band's native U.K. a couple months earlier, was released in the U.S. Less than a month later, the song hit No. 1 in the States. From there it was a whirlwind period of recording, touring and recording, and then more recording, touring and recording.

Once Beatlemania kicked in — an initial single released in the U.S. in August 1963 stalled at No. 116 — there was no stopping: six No. 1 hits in 1964, five more in 1965 and then nine more over the next five years. During that time they changed the course of popular music, and pop culture, several times.

In 1966, after the release of their landmark Revolver album, the Beatles retired from the road so they could focus on the more elaborate recordings they were making in the studio. Over the next few years they created some of the greatest albums ever made, including Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles and Abbey Road.

But they also still released standalone singles, most of which continued to reach the Top 10 while the LPs topped the chart. Incredibly, the majority of those Top 10 songs climbed all the way up. Below, we rank the Beatles' No. 1 U.S. singles.