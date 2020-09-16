Beatles Announce Full Details About New ‘Get Back’ Book

The Beatles have released details about the companion book to Peter Jackson's upcoming Get Back documentary.

Arriving on Aug. 31, 2021, in conjunction with the movie, the 240-page The Beatles: Get Back contains text transcribed from 120 hours of studio conversation and hundreds of photographs by Linda McCartney, Ethan A. Russell and others.

The director, who penned the book's foreword, was given access to Michael Lindsay-Hogg's original 1970 Let It Be film and 55 hours of studio footage. He assembled a narrative opposite of the often-told story about how recording sessions were fraught with tension among the Beatles.

“It would be fair to say that today Let It Be symbolizes the breaking up of the Beatles," Jackson noted. "That’s the mythology - the truth is somewhat different. The real story of Let It Be has been locked in the vaults of Apple Corps for the last 50 years.”

You can watch a trailer for the book below.

“This was a productive time for them, when they created some of their best work," Hanif Kureishi writes in the book's introduction. "And it is here that we have the privilege of witnessing their early drafts, the mistakes, the drift and digressions, the boredom, the excitement, joyous jamming and sudden breakthroughs that led to the work we now know and admire.”

“I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about the Beatles recording together," Paul McCartney previously said about the movie, which was originally set for release this month but postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had."