Watch the Trailer for Upcoming ‘Beatles ’64’ Documentary

The trailer for a new upcoming documentary about the Beatles has been released. The film, titled Beatles '64, highlights the British band's first trip to the U.S. in 1964.

The chronicle of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr's visit to America includes previously unseen footage of them from February 1964.

You can watch the trailer below.

Beatles '64 was produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi. The movie will start streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 29. A press release for the documentary notes that "the film gives a rare glimpse into when the Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time."

The movie features rare footage of the group shot by famous documentarians Albert and David Maysles. The film has been restored in 4K for this new presentation.

What Is 'Beatles '64' About?

Before the Beatles arrived in America on Feb. 7, 1964, they were barely a blip on the U.S. charts, even though Beatlemania had already begun back home in the U.K. That would all change soon enough, as the quartet was greeted by thousands of fans when their plane landed in New York City.

An appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show drew more than 73 million viewers, making it the most-watched TV program at the time.

Beatles '64 includes clips of The Ed Sullivan performances and the band's first U.S. concert in Washington, D.C., both remixed by Giles Martin, who has worked on various Beatles reissues over the past several years.

In addition to archival footage of the Beatles in conversation and performance, new interviews with McCartney and Starr are included in the upcoming movie. Fans also talk about the impact seeing the Beatles during those first whirlwind months of their American arrival had on them.