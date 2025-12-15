The Beach Boys will play a string of summer U.K. shows with more U.S. concerts scheduled both before and afterward. See a complete list of confirmed dates, cities and venues below.

Their U.K. stops include London, Edinburgh, Halifax, Southampton, Wolverhampton and Belfast. Tickets are available through the band's official website.

Off the road, the Beach Boys have released a series of sweeping box-set retrospectives focusing on specific eras, including 2022's Sail On Sailor: 1972, 2021's Feel Flows: The Sunflower & Surf's Up Sessions 1969–1971and 2017's Sunshine Tomorrow: 1967, among others. They were also the subject of the 2024 documentary The Beach Boys, streaming on Disney+.

Hopes for a Brian Wilson Reunion Dashed

The Beach Boys' most recent new album remains 2012's That's Why God Made the Radio, a long-awaited reunion with co-founding principal songwriter and producer Brian Wilson. He died in mid-2025 after his family filed for a conservatorship amid a battle with dementia.

Stalwart singer Mike Love revealed that he'd reconnected with Wilson as work continued on the Disney+ film, and he was still hopeful that they'd make more music together. Unfortunately, that was not to be.

"We got together at Paradise Cove [in Los Angeles] at the end of the documentary," Love said in May 2024. "He was remembering things I'd forgotten about our high school days. His long-term memory is right there. His musical abilities, as long as he’s alive he'll have those – but he does need medical supervision and care."

Beach Boys 2026 International Tour

1/24 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre

1/26 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (two shows)

2/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Route 66 Casino Hotel - Legends Theater

2/22 – Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass

6/14 – London, UK @ Live at Chelsea

6/16 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse

6/17 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

6/18 – Southampton, UK @ Southampton Summer Sessions

6/19 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

6/21 – Belfast, UK @ CHSQ

7/1 – Pleasanton, CA @ Alameda County Fair