Anthony Kiedis Admits Justin Bieber Movie Made Him Cry

Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis admits in a new interview that he's a "cryer" and reveals that teen pop star Justin Bieber's concert film, 'Never Say Never,' brought him to tears.

The RHCP frontman and -- until now -- all around badass shares this anecdote with the U.K.'s Q magazine: "I sat on an airplane recently, coming from Hawaii to Los Angeles, with [producer] Rick Rubin just across the aisle, watching the Justin Bieber movie, 'Never Say Never.' I cried about twice during that film and I wanted the world to know that!"

He continues, "[In one scene] they were doing this very cheesy giveaway of concert tickets to 16-year-old girls. The cheesiness didn’t matter -- it was the reaction of the kids. When you saw those little girls crying deliriously, I lost it. I decided to tell Rick afterwards and he said, 'I was also sobbing during that point in the movie.' There you have it."

