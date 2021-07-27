Anthony Kiedis Selling ‘Truly Beautiful’ Hawaiian Home for $10M

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has put his Hawaiian home up for sale with an asking price of just under $10 million.

“Set like a jewel in one of the most beautiful places on earth, listings of this caliber rarely come on the market,” boasts the home’s official listing. The three bedroom, four bathroom home is located on the North Shore of Kauai, roughly 10 minutes from downtown Hanalei.

Built in 2008, the exquisite beachside property boasts a wide array of highlights. Wide-plank walnut floorboards are used throughout the home, with oversized windows letting in natural light from all angles (as well as gorgeous ocean views). The expansive chef’s kitchen features black basalt countertops, a large center island and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances throughout.

The main bedroom is located on one side of the house, with double doors leading out to a private veranda. The lavish adjoining bathroom includes a large soaking tub and a separate walk-in steam shower.

Two guest rooms, each with their own private ensuites, can be found elsewhere in the home. A media room, complete with surround sound, provides the perfect place to enjoy your favorite tunes.

While the sweeping living room and dining room areas offer plenty of space to entertain, arguably the coolest location for guests is under the house. The large outdoor living area offers “a great escape,” with seating looking out across the lush, landscaped garden to the sea.

“A truly beautiful property. Close to surfing, hiking, diving, restaurants, and all of the wonderful outdoor activities that the North Shore has to offer,” proclaims the home’s listing

See pictures of the house in the gallery below.

Records show that Kiedis bought the undeveloped property -- which had previously been owned by actor Sylvester Stallone -- in 2005 for $2.6 million. The Red Hot Chili Peppers singer ran into many roadblocks while trying to build the home, most notably the discovery of an ancient burial ground found by archaeologists on the site during excavation in 2007. Protestors argued it was “desecration” to build on the location given its history. The project was eventually given the green light in 2008.