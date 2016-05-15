Red Hot Chili Peppers Singer Anthony Kiedis Hospitalized

Last night (May 14) Anthony Kiedis, the lead singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was rushed to the hospital. This happened shortly before they were about to perform in Irvine, Calif., and the show was canceled.

UPDATE: Billboard cites a KROQ rep as saying that Kiedis was "suffering from extreme stomach pain."

According to ABC 7, they were scheduled to play KROQ's WeenieRoast at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre when bassist Flea broke the news to the crowd. "Anthony is on his way to the hospital right now and we're unable to play this evening," he said. "We are devastated about it. We're really sad. We love you so much. We live to rock. We live to f---ing dig deep into the depths of our hearts and rock. But unfortunately there's a medical thing that happened and he needed to deal with it."

Drummer Chad Smith tweeted, "NO one's more disappointed than us that we couldn't perform tonight. Sending love and a speedy recovery to my brother Anthony."

The band have not issued an official statement on the condition of the 53-year-old Kiedis. They are scheduled to perform next on Tuesday at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, Calif., with two other U.S. shows between now and May 29, after which they will begin a European tour.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' 11th studio album, The Getaway, is expected to arrive on June 17. It's the follow-up to 2011's I'm With You and was produced by one of the most acclaimed men in indie rock, Danger Mouse, and mixed by Nigel Godrich, who has worked with Paul McCartney and Radiohead. You can listen to the first single, "Dark Necessities," here.

