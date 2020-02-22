Four classic '70s and '80s movies will be celebrated with a new line of Funko Pop! figures.

There are two for National Lampoon's Animal House, both of John Belushi as future U.S. senator John "Bluto" Blutarski. The first features him in Roman regalia during the toga party scene and the second is of Bluto wearing the "College" sweatshirt." Those will be released on May 23.

Another classic comedy featuring a Saturday Night Live alum, Stripes, gets three figures arriving on July 20: John Winger (Bill Murray) pointing as he did on the movie poster, albeit with this other hand; Russell Ziskey (Harold Ramis) holding some official paperwork and Dewey "Ox" Oxberger (John Candy) holding a pair of bikini tops during the mud-wrestling scene.

Smokey and the Bandit gets two Funko figures, both of Burt Reynolds as Bo "Bandit" Darville. One is of just him, and will come out May 23. The second, which will be released a day later, includes his black Trans Am.

Eight figures based around Back to the Future will be available on July 1. Four of them feature Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox): wearing a puffy vest, dressed as he was in 1955 and holding a skateboard, in a futuristic outfit and another with sunglasses and earphones. Three others are of Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), one with a helmet, another as he was in 2015 and a third that includes the Hill Valley Courthouse with a cable running from the clock tower.

You can see pictures of all of them below.