Allman Brothers Band Alumni to Reunite for Concert

Former members of the Allman Brothers Band's final lineup will perform together at a one-off concert on March 10 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Calling themselves the Brothers, the group consists of drummer Jaimoe, the twin-guitar attack of Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones. Keyboardist Reese Wynans (who's played with Stevie Ray Vaughan) and drummer Duane Trucks -- Derek's brother, who plays with Widespread Panic -- will also be part of the band. Former Allmans keyboardist Chuck Leavell is billed as a special guest.

"I can't wait to play again with my Brothers," Jaimoe said in a press release.

This will be the first time the members have performed together since the Allmans' final concert on Oct. 28, 2014. Two original members have died in the past five years: Drummer Butch Trucks took his own life in January 2017, and singer and keyboardist Gregg Allman died from liver cancer four months later.

"Hard to believe it's been five years since our final show at the Beacon," Haynes said. "We had all talked about doing a final show at Madison Square Garden, which never came to fruition. What a great way to honor 50 years of music and fulfill that wish at the same time."

"From the Fillmore East to the Beacon, NYC has always been a spiritual home for the Allman Brothers," Derek Trucks added. "So it only feels natural to honor uncle Butch, Gregg, Berry [Oakley], Duane [Allman] and all the other brothers and sisters we have lost along the way here at MSG. I'm excited to get to play these songs with Jaimoe and the Brothers one last time to celebrate 50 years of this music."

Tickets go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster on Jan. 10 at 10AM ET, with various pre-sales beginning Jan. 7 at 10AM ET. Visit Ticketmaster for full details. Some of the proceeds will go to the Big House, the Macon, Ga., home where original bassist Oakley, Gregg and Duane Allman and their families lived from 1970 until 1973. The house is now a museum dedicated to the band.