Allman Brothers Alumni Concert to Be Live-Streamed on PPV

Next week's concert by the Brothers, a group consisting of five members of the final Allman Brothers Band lineup, will be live-streamed on pay-per-view.

Nugs.tv will broadcast the sold-out show on March 10 from New York's Madison Square Garden via its streaming platforms in both HD ($29.99) and 4K ($49.99). You can order at nugs' website.

"This is going to be a really special evening," guitarist Warren Haynes said in a press release. "We're all very happy that even those not able to be inside the Garden will be able to share it with us."

"We could not be more thrilled about the opportunity to work with the Brothers on this PPV from MSG," nugs.net's CEO Brad Serling added. "The music that these performers helped to create is so incredibly special. We are very thankful to be able to help share this performance with ABB fans around the planet."

The Brothers group includes original Allman Brother Band drummer Jaimoe, guitarists Haynes and Derek Trucks, bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinone, along with keyboardist Reese Wynans and Trucks' drummer brother Duane. Chuck Leavell, who served as an Allman Brothers' keyboardist in the '70s, has been announced as a special guest.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will go to the Big House, the Macon, Ga., home where late founding members Gregg and Duane Allman and Berry Oakley lived with their families from 1970 until 1973. It currently serves as a museum to the history of the band.