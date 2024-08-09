Why Alice Cooper Isn’t Trying to Shock Audiences Anymore

Alice Cooper is regarded as the godfather of shock rock, but he not trying to jar fans the way he used to.

"It used to be easy to shock an audience in the '70s. Now nobody's really trying — we're not really trying to shock an audience,” Cooper said during an interview with radio station KLPX. “I don't think anybody is 'shock rock' anymore.”

While Cooper’s brand of gory theatrics may not shock the way they did in years past, he recognizes they’re importance to his performances.

READ MORE: The Night Alice Cooper Almost Hanged Himself ... Again

“Those elements still remain in the show because they're fun to watch,” he said. “It's still fun to watch the guillotine and the fact that you really buy into it because of what happens before that. You're really concerned about this character Alice up there, what happens – and that's what I like about it. I want the audience to get involved in the show.”

Is Alice Cooper on Tour?

Cooper is playing nationwide in an extension of his Too Close for Comfort tour which began in 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee wraps his U.S. leg on Sept. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas. From there, he heads overseas for an extended run across Europe in October.

Even at the age of 76, Cooper shows no signs of slowing down. He insists he wouldn't have it any other way.

“The word retirement is not in my vocabulary," he said. "I have never felt better in my life. I have never done better shows than the ones I'm doing now. My band is unbelievable.”

There Will Be Blood: 24 of Rock’s Worst Onstage Injuries Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin

When Alice Cooper Got Stoned with Pink Floyd