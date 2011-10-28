Alice Cooper to Appear in Johnny Depp’s ‘Dark Shadows’ Movie

Mwuhahahaha! Alice Cooper is returning to the big screen! The shock rock legend will play himself in a small cameo role for Tim Burton's 'Dark Shadows,' the forthcoming big screen version of the cult classic TV show.

The Los Angeles Times reports Cooper will serve in an entertainment capacity in the film. How so? Well, Johnny Depp stars as vampire Barnabas Collins. The film is set in 1972 and the recently revived Collins will hire Cooper to play a private ball at his seaside home in Maine. Who better to perform at a vampire's ball than the one and only Alice Cooper? Nice work Barnabas!

Michelle Pfeiffer and Helena Bonham Carter also star in the film, which is due in multiplexes in May of next year. So it's entirely likely that the flick will be pushed as an early summer blockbuster.

Cooper's resume is littered with cameos in horror films, such as 'Nightmare On Elm Street: Freddy’s Dead' and 'Prince Of Darkness.' (Editor's note: don't forget 'Wayne's World!') We're looking forward to seeing Alice perform in scenes in the film. Bring on the guillotine!