Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Are ‘Eager’ to Make New Music Together

Alex Lifeson has confirmed that he and Rush bandmate Geddy Lee have discussed working on new music together. "After we finished the last [Rush] tour in 2015, I started just writing on my own and doing some stuff," Lifeson explained in an interview with Make Weird Music.

"Geddy was working on his book. We talked about getting together and doing some stuff together, but it got very, very busy for him, even after he finished writing the book — taking it on the road. So we never got a chance to sit down and start working or just having some fun together.”

Despite the delay, both Rush musicians still discuss a potential collaboration.

“We still talk about it, and I'm sure we will [work together],” Lifeson admitted. “Of course, now with the pandemic, it's kind of wrecked things for a bit. But we're both eager to get back together and kind of get back into that thing that we've done since we were 14 years old that we love to do. And we work really, really well together. So we'll see what happens with that."

You can watch the interview below.

This isn’t the first time fans have heard of a possible collaboration between the two surviving Rush members. In 2019, Lee said it was “certainly possible” that he and Lifeson would work together on a project “down the road.” The death of Rush drummer Neil Peart in January 2020 weighed heavily on the bandmates, with Lifeson admitting the loss sapped him of enthusiasm.

“It's been difficult,” the rocker explained during a June 2020 radio interview. “After Neil passed in January, I've played very little guitar. I don't feel inspired and motivated.”

Still, in his latest interview Lifeson expressed renewed motivation, suggesting that time has helped heal some wounds.

"For me, that first year of grieving is the milestone, and once you get past that, I think you … I don't know, it's an anniversary that you process, and it becomes a little easier to handle,” the guitarist explained.

"With Neil, I'm always seeing pictures, and I'm always reminded of him, and all that stuff, and that was difficult, but now that it's [been] a year, I find that I think of the good times that we had together more than the sadness," Lifeson added. "And we had so many great times — we laughed so much over all those years. Aside from the work that we did and being a partner to one of the greatest drummers in history, and bass players for that matter, I just remember the laughing and the smiles and all of that stuff. So it rounds out the picture and makes it a little easier to move forward."

Who Should Make New Music With Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson?