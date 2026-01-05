Aldo Nova has begun putting together a comeback tour in the wake of a scary neck injury that took him off the road for most of 2025.

"A lot of shows in the U.S. will be announced soon, and you'll be able to see me and my band rock the house again," Nova said in a social media post. "I can't wait. Physio is doing wonders, so I'll be in top shape."

Nova has confirmed a Jan. 31 show in his Canadian hometown at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal. Individual venues have also begun publishing other dates, including the Diesel Concert Lounge on Aug. 16 in Chesterfield Township, Michigan and the Tupelo Music Hall on Sept. 19 in Derry, New Hampshire.

What Happened to Aldo Nova?

Nova rose to wider fame with 1982's double-platinum No. 8 hit self-titled debut album, home to the Top 25 hit "Fantasy." He later won a Grammy for Album of the Year as co-producer of Celine Dion's Falling into You and co-wrote songs with Bon Jovi, Clay Aiken (including the chart-topping "This Is The Night") and others. The reworked song "Fantasy 2.0" appeared on Nova's 2018 album, 2.0.

But Nova hasn't performed since taking part in the Monsters of Rock Cruise in March 2025, after suffering a serious accident in July. Nova's wife, Sylvia Bechard, told fans that he was diagnosed with a "cervical spine fracture at the level of C1, which is a serious injury," after "an unfortunate fall down a flight of stairs."

Thankfully, spinal surgery wasn't needed. Nova was placed in a special neck brace, and initially told that he'd need to wear the uncomfortable medical device for up to a year. By September, however, Nova said he'd made enough progress to remove the brace.