Aldo Nova Suffers Spinal Fracture After Fall

Canadian rocker Aldo Nova has suffered a severe spinal injury, the result of a fall.

The news was shared by his wife on his Facebook page.

"Due to an unfortunate fall down a flight of stairs, Aldo has suffered a cervical spine fracture at the level of C1, which is a serious injury," she explained. "Fortunately, he does not need spinal surgery but has to wear a special neck brace for up to a year depending on his progress. I will keep you updated on a regular basis."

Nova's injury has forced him to cancel a run of half a dozen upcoming tour dates that were scheduled to begin July 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio. A complete list of the canceled dates can be viewed below.

When Did Aldo Nova Last Perform Live?

Nova's last live shows took place in March when he appeared on the 2025 Monsters of Rock Cruise.

In a post last month, Aldo shared a photo of himself and his dog, plus some details on the set list he had been planning for this summer's shows: "Me and my Yorkshire Terrier Roxy taking in some fresh before I lock myself away in the basement, working on the new set for our upcoming July shows where we'll now be doing almost my complete first album, and, believe it or not, two songs from my Twitch and Subject [...Aldo Nova] and of course Blood on [the] Bricks albums."

Aldo Nova, 2025 Canceled Tour Dates:

July 09 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

July 25 - Menhaga, MN @ Menhaga Mid-Summer Music Fest

Aug. 30 - St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena

Oct. 10 - Akron, Ohio @ Goodyear Theater

Oct. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

Nov. 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Golden Nugget