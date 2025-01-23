Aerosmith Members to Reunite at Steven Tyler’s Grammys Party

Members of Aerosmith will reunite for a performance at Steven Tyler's sixth annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party next month, Billboard reports.

The high-profile charity event will take place on Feb. 2 at the Hollywood Palladium, with comedian Tiffany Haddish hosting. The party will feature performances from several rock heavyweights, including Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Linda Perry, Matt Sorum and Nuno Bettencourt.

Details of the reported Aerosmith reunion are unclear, but Billboard singles out Perry, Hamilton and Tyler, with no mention of guitarist Brad Whitford or drummer Joey Kramer. The latter had not performed with Aerosmith full-time since 2019, with John Douglas filling in during the band's Las Vegas residency and short-lived farewell tour.

READ MORE: Aerosmith's 10 Most Memorable Concerts

This Year's 'Jam for Janie' Will Benefit Those Affected by Los Angeles Wildfires

Tyler launched Janie's Fund — named after Aerosmith's hit song "Janie's Got a Gun" — in 2015 to provide care to girls and young women who have suffered abuse. In addition to its primary goal, this year's Jam for Janie will also benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Firefighter's Fund in the wake of the Southern California wildfires, with more than 100 firefighters welcomed to the event.

"What the Los Angeles community has endured with these wildfires is unthinkable. Music has healing powers and we hope to bring a moment of joy and levity to our first-responder firefighters and those most affected by the fires," Tyler said. "The trauma experienced by the girls we work with is also unthinkable and we will continue to shed light and support the amazing work of Janie’s Fund."

When Did Aerosmith Retire?

Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring last summer, citing Tyler's insurmountable vocal injury, which initially forced them to postpone their Peace Out farewell tour after just three dates in 2023. The trek was ultimately canceled before the band could relaunch it. Hamilton recently offered an update on Tyler's recovery, saying it was "going really, really well," albeit "at its own pace."

"Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it's a big 'if', and the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction," added Hamilton, who's been busy with his new band, Close Enemies. "If we do anything in the future, it would come from him."