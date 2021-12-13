Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Debut U.S. Tour

Guitarists Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen announced a run of U.S. tour dates set to take place in January.

The pair are in the process of assembling a band to back them as they promote their Smith/Kotzen album, which arrived in March.

“It’s always been our intention to take these songs on the road and give them a good kicking about,” Smith said in a statement. “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to set up this tour around a very hectic 2022 schedule and we both can’t wait to finally get out there and play live.”

He has had two stints with Iron Maiden dating back to 1980. Kotzen is a member of the Winery Dogs who previously worked with Poison and Mr. Big.

“We’re excited that we can take Smith/Kotzen to the next level and bring our music to the stage,” Kotzen said. “We’re still figuring out which musicians we’ll be bringing with us to deliver the songs in the way we’ve always envisaged to give fans a dynamic live experience. We’re really looking forward to this tour and we’re planning to have a lot of fun!”

Local support has yet to be announced for the U.S. dates below, while the Dust Coda will open the U.K. shows in February and March. Tickets will be available later via this link.

Smith/Kotzen 2022 Tour Dates

1/15 – Ventura Theatre, Ventura, CA

1/20 – Whisky a Go-Go, Los Angeles, CA

1/22 – Count’s Vamp’d, Las Vegas, NV

1/23 – Brick By Brick, San Diego, CA

1/26 – Goldfield Trading Post, Roseville, CA

1/27 – The Siren, Morro Bay, CA

2/27 – Manchester Club Academy, UK

2/28 – Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

3/2 – Glasgow Garage, UK

3/3 – Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

3/5 – Leamington Spa Planet Rock Winters End, UK

3/7 – Bristol Fleece, UK

3/8 – London Islington Assembly Hall, UK