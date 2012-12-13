Adam Sandler Remakes Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ for 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy Concert

Adam Sandler's cover of the Leonard Cohen song 'Hallelujah' is among the most talked-about moments from last night's 12-12-12 concert to benefit Hurricane Sandy victims. The comedian took the stage with Paul Shaffer to perform this poignant, funny and slightly NSFW recreation of the hit Jeff Buckley made famous.

Some of the best lyrics from the song include: "New York you've dealt with crap before / Like squeegie man and tunnel whores," and "We believe this too shall pass / Like when Sanchez fumbled into an ass." The later is a reference to New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, who ran into one of his lineman's backsides and fumbled the ball during a game recently.

"Hallelujah / Sandy screw ya / We'll get through ya / Cause we're New Yorkers," Sandler sings during a rousing chorus that got the live audience to their feet to sing along. It helped that all the lyrics were on the big screen over his shoulder, along with images of what he was talking about. The whole skit had an Operaman-like quality to it.

Other victims included the New York Mets, Isiah Thomas, Times Square, Donald Trump, and Alex Rodriguez. New Jersey got a little love from Sandler as well, although it was a little back-handed as he cracked a joke or two about how the Garden State smells like trash before embracing residents as the "Hudson brotherhood."

Donations for the concert are still being accepted at 121212concert.org. Other classic rock highlights include Bruce Springsteen performing 'Land of Hope and Dreams,' Eddie Vedder and Roger Waters performing 'Comfortably Numb,' Bon Jovi and Springsteen singing 'Who Says You Can't Go Home' and Paul McCartney's collaboration with the surviving members of Nirvana.

Watch Adam Sandler and Paul Shaffer Perform a Parody of 'Hallelujah'