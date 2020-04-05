Watch Adam Sandler Attempt Jimmy Page’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Solo

Actor Adam Sandler tried to perform the solo from Led Zeppelin classic “Stairway to Heaven” on a recent episode of Conan.

The jam took place during a home-based episode of Conan O’Brien’s show, and you can watch it in the video below.

“I’ve been practicing in my room,” Sandler told O’Brien after the pair had briefly played some blues together. “That’s all I got,” he added after a few seconds of mimicking Jimmy Page’s work. The pair then began a light-hearted exchange about the lyric “And as we wind on down the road,” with Sandler insisting it was “And every wino down the road” while O’Brien preferred his own “And there’s a line on down the road.”

Sandler also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed a song he’d written about the coronavirus. Admitting he hadn’t memorized the lyrics, he put on a pair of sunglasses so people wouldn’t see him “peaking at my notes so much.”

His song paid tribute to healthcare workers who “brought us into this world as babies,” “take good care of your grandma” and “give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer.” You can watch that performance below:

Last year Sandler explained that he’d started using his guitar as a way to combat stage fright. “I was so nervous every time,” he told CBS. “Then I'd get up there and I wouldn't remember what I was supposed to say and go blank. And you have the guitar in your hands, and that way I was at least doing something.” Asked if the treated the instrument as a “security blanket” he confirmed: “Yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.”