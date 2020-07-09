Queen’s Adam Lambert Sells ‘Chic’ Hollywood Home for $2.9 Million

Queen singer Adam Lambert has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $2.92 million.

Described as “chic Hollywood elegance” in its official listing, the privately gated three-bedroom, four-bathroom property, perched above the Sunset Strip, features stunning views of the city below.

Interior highlights include a state of the art kitchen, expansive living room and formal dining room with wine closet.

The bedrooms, located on the second story, include a gorgeous main suite. The room includes its own fireplace, walk-in closet and sitting area. The new owner will be able to enjoy the sweeping views through the room’s many oversized windows, or by stepping out onto the main bedroom’s private terrace. An adjoining bathroom includes a separated marble shower and bathtub.

Outside, the property is perfect for entertaining. The backyard boasts a pool and spa, a partially covered lounge area and lush landscaping.

You can see photos below.

Lambert was initially asking for $3.9 million when he placed the home for sale in 2017. He briefly pulled the property off the market before relisting it for $3.6 million. In the end, the property sold for $2.92 million. Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of the Agency held the listing; Jonathan Sharaf of Compass represented the buyer. Lambert purchased a larger house in the Hollywood Hills for $6.5 million last September.

The former American Idol runner-up was poised for a busy 2020. Lambert released his fourth solo LP, Velvet, in March. Plans to tour behind that effort, as well as extensive performances with the Queen + Adam Lambert collaboration, have since been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.