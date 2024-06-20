Docuseries to Explore ‘The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal’

The three-part docuseries Nothin' but a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal will debut on the Paramount+ streaming service later this year.

The series is based on the book of the same name, released by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock in 2021. Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt and Dave "Snake" Sabo are among the musicians who were interviewed for the program.

"If you want to relive the explosive decade, this is as close as you're gonna get," Pearcy, of Ratt, said about the book at the time. "All right here, right now."

"From the streets to the Strip, the studio to the stage, this is an epic tale told by the people that lived it," Michaels, of Poison, added. "It's a backstage pass to the wildest and loudest party in rock history ― you'll feel like you were right there with us!"

Nothin' but a Good Time the TV series is directed by Jeff Tremaine, best known for his work on the Jackass TV and movie franchise and the 2019 Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

"This docuseries is a celebration of the most outrageous decade in rock 'n' roll. It's my love letter to the '80s," Tremaine said in a press release.

According to the press release, each of the three episodes promises to showcase "the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day."