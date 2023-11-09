2024 Rock Hall Class: 5 Important Questions as We Look Ahead

With the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony now firmly in our rearview mirror, it’s time to turn our attention to next year’s class.

A long list of newly eligible artists will be vying for their spot in the Hall, along with many former nominees whose cases remain strong.

The Hall traditionally announces each year’s nominees in early February, with the induction ceremony following that November. The 2024 event will reportedly return to Cleveland, part of a three-city rotation along with Los Angeles and New York.

READ MORE: Top 10 Moments From 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

As we look towards next year's event, we're answering five important questions about the 2024 class.

Who Becomes Eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024?

An eclectic mix of musicians will become eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2024. Some of the bigger names on the list include pop star Jennifer Lopez and soft rocker John Mayer, along with rappers 50 Cent, Ludacris and Lil Wayne. Meanwhile, two rock legends will be first-time eligible as solo artists: John Paul Jones and Chris Cornell.

Looking at the list objectively, it seems unlikely that any first-time eligible artists will get on the ballot, though Lopez – with her chart-topping hits and crossover appeal – could have the best chance to do so. Cornell is much more likely to get another look alongside his band Soundgarden, which has been nominated twice in the past.

Which Previously Considered Artists Might Be Nominated Again in 2024?

The Hall still has a lot of catching up to do with very worthy previous nominees who have yet to earn induction. Leading the pack is Chic, who’ve been nominated 11 times without getting in, followed by MC5 (6 nominations).

The 2023 ballot included Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper, Joy Divison/New Order, the White Stripes and Iron Maiden. We wouldn’t be surprised to see any of those names up for consideration again in 2024.

READ MORE: 25 Rock Stars Who Have Criticized the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dave Matthews Band remains the only act to win the annual fan vote, yet not earn induction. Considering Matthews inducted and performed with Willie Nelson during the 2023 event, the Hall could revisit his group’s worthiness for another nomination.

Even with all of those acts, there are still plenty of previous nominees awaiting another shot, including alternative trailblazers Jane’s Addiction, metal giants Motorhead, glam rock legends New York Dolls and new wave pioneers Devo.

Who Are Some Never-Nominated Artists That Might Make the 2024 Ballot?

A couple of rock icons – Tom Petty and Ozzy Osbourne – have already made it into the Hall with their respective bands, but their solo resumes are surely worthy of a second induction. We expect Osbourne to get an especially close look due to a couple of factors: First, he’s been working on the follow-up to 2022’s Grammy-winning album, Patient Number 9. Second, he’s retired from touring due to ongoing health issues, yet still wants to get onstage for occasional one-off performances. Getting the Prince of Darkness to perform a special guest-packed set is likely high on the Hall’s wishlist.

READ MORE: 135 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Elsewhere, it’s crazy to think that Smashing Pumpkins and Alice in Chains, two era defining acts from the ‘90s, still have not received a nomination. We’re hoping that changes for one or both of them in 2024. There’s also a case for Blink-182 to become a first-time nominee. The punk rock group became eligible in 2019 and has enjoyed a massive resurgence in popularity over the past year thanks to their reunion with original member Tom DeLonge.

Does Jann Wenner’s Exit Change Anything?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fae’s biggest story this year is one they’d probably like to forget. Jann Wenner, creator of Rolling Stone magazine and one of the Hall’s co-founders, got embroiled in controversy after saying female and Black artists weren't "articulate enough" to discuss music on an "intellectual level."

Wenner was quickly removed from his position on the Hall’s board of directors. With him no longer in the picture, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Hall embrace further diversity among its nominees. There have also been reports over the years that the executive held personal grudges against various acts, stifling their ability to earn a Hall nomination. Could Wenner’s absence open the door for Foreigner, Styx or Motley Crue to finally earn consideration? A nomination would certainly be music to the ears of those bands’ respective fan bases.

What About Country and Hip-Hop Artists?

The Hall has continued expanding the genres of artists it considers for induction, much to the chagrin of the “only rock acts” purists. Country and hip-hop artists continue to have a significant presence in each year’s class, with Dolly Parton, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Willie Nelson among recent inductees.

More than a trend, this wider scope of artists has become the Hall’s norm. And there are many further acts lining up for entry.

Influential hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest has been nominated twice before and could be due for another Hall shot. Outkast, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre (who already got in with N.W.A., but is eligible as a solo artist) are among the biggest names who will likely earn consideration.

On the country side of things, Nelson, one of this year’s honorees, openly championed for Waylon Jennings to follow him into the Hall. Given Jennings’ status as one of outlaw country’s pioneers – alongside Nelson and Johnny Cash – he certainly has the necessary credentials. Acclaimed singer Loretta Lynn and the hugely popular Garth Brooks – who ranks among the best-selling artists of all time – are two other artists likely to be considered.