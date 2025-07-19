If You Loved ’80s Cars, These 30+ Magazine Ads Will Take You Back
We recently highlighted the iconic cars of the '70s and the magazine ads that sold them, so it only makes sense to do the same for the '80s.
The cars of the '80s may not have had the boat-like flash of the '70s, but they definitely brought their own personality. Plus, unlike the '70s, movies and TV played a major role in shaping the popularity of the MTV Generation's vehicles.
By the '80s, the gas crisis was mostly a distant memory in the rearview mirror. Designers leaned into boxy, somewhat more aerodynamic shapes, dashboards loaded with electronic gadgets, and a growing obsession with all things "turbo."
Pop Culture Made These '80s Cars Famous
Just as the '80s were a time of huge box office successes, cars became less about just getting around and more about being pop culture icons. Who could forget the Griswolds' fictional Wagon Queen Family Truckster, the hilariously monstrous green station wagon from National Lampoon's Vacation? It was actually a heavily modified 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire, designed to look even more embarrassing (the 1980 edition seen above).
Equally iconic was Jake Ryan's sleek red Porsche 944 (above) in Sixteen Candles, dramatically revealed in one of the most memorable scenes from the John Hughes classic.
Keep Scrolling for a Decade of Flashy Rides and Flashier Ads
Automakers were also trying to figure out what Americans wanted in the so-called "post-Disco" era, which may have resulted in what was at the time considered the "futuristic" look of the Ford Taurus, which some of you reading this very likely learned to drive in.
But what would the '80s be without sexy? Look quickly at the photos below and you will see a sea of sensual red vehicles. Who didn't dream of cruising around Hawaii like Magnum P.I. in a red Ferrari 308 GTS (above)? Tom Selleck's mustache and Hawaiian shirts may have been the top stars, but the car came in a close third.
