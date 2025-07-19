We recently highlighted the iconic cars of the '70s and the magazine ads that sold them, so it only makes sense to do the same for the '80s.

The cars of the '80s may not have had the boat-like flash of the '70s, but they definitely brought their own personality. Plus, unlike the '70s, movies and TV played a major role in shaping the popularity of the MTV Generation's vehicles.

By the '80s, the gas crisis was mostly a distant memory in the rearview mirror. Designers leaned into boxy, somewhat more aerodynamic shapes, dashboards loaded with electronic gadgets, and a growing obsession with all things "turbo."

Pop Culture Made These '80s Cars Famous

Ford Country Squire Station Wagon FORD

Just as the '80s were a time of huge box office successes, cars became less about just getting around and more about being pop culture icons. Who could forget the Griswolds' fictional Wagon Queen Family Truckster, the hilariously monstrous green station wagon from National Lampoon's Vacation? It was actually a heavily modified 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire, designed to look even more embarrassing (the 1980 edition seen above).

Jake Ryan's Porsche in 'Sixteen Candles' UNIVERSAL

Equally iconic was Jake Ryan's sleek red Porsche 944 (above) in Sixteen Candles, dramatically revealed in one of the most memorable scenes from the John Hughes classic.

Automakers were also trying to figure out what Americans wanted in the so-called "post-Disco" era, which may have resulted in what was at the time considered the "futuristic" look of the Ford Taurus, which some of you reading this very likely learned to drive in.

'Magnum P.I.' Ferrari Getty Images / FERRARI

But what would the '80s be without sexy? Look quickly at the photos below and you will see a sea of sensual red vehicles. Who didn't dream of cruising around Hawaii like Magnum P.I. in a red Ferrari 308 GTS (above)? Tom Selleck's mustache and Hawaiian shirts may have been the top stars, but the car came in a close third.

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz