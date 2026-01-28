In our ongoing series showing everyday life through the decades, we’ve already looked back at the vibrant, rich color photos of the 1950s and 1960s — often remembered through the eye-popping glow of Kodachrome film.

The 1970s, however, tell a slightly different visual story.

The Shift to Real Life in 1970s Family Photos

Cops, kids, and motorcycles at the parade. (Getty Images) Cops, kids, and motorcycles at the parade. (Getty Images) loading...

Life in the ’70s was no less rich, but the photos feel more based in reality. Let's just say it: Things got real in the 1970s. As hand-held cameras became more common and easy-to-use options like Kodak’s Instamatic took over family photography, family photos were less staged and definitely more honest. Not unlike movies at the time, family photos became a slice of real life that wasn't always peachy.

Scenic overlook, 1970s-style. (Unsplash) Scenic overlook, 1970s-style. (Unsplash) loading...

The photos from this decade show a time when a single salary could support a household with three kids, a dog named Tiger, a station wagon in the driveway, and a fenced-in backyard. They capture middle-class family road trips to familiar, well-loved destinations like Niagara Falls and theme parks. They also show everyday rituals: church services where neighbors gathered, holidays spent close to home, and families who often lived just a few towns — or streets — apart.

