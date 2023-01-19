David Crosby shared his songs via a varied configuration of bands for decades.

Of course, he was most famous for his work with Crosby Stills and Nash (with occasional contributions from Neil Young, as well). Crosby helped define an era as part of that iconic collective, while consistently demonstrating how to compose memorable, timeless music.

But he stayed very much on the job, issuing a series of studio projects into the new millennium highlighted by a double album of all-new material in 2004 with old friend Graham Nash, and playing regular touring dates. In keeping, there is still plenty more to learn about this legend, who first rose to fame with the Byrds.

Don't believe us? Check out these 10 Things You Didn't Know About David Crosby ...